Russian forces kill over 95 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Artyomovsk area in past day

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian forces killed over 95 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Artyomovsk area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Over 95 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries were killed in the fighting. A tank, an armored personnel carrier, three pickup trucks and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed," he said.

Konashenkov added that aircraft had conducted six flights in the area in the previous day, while artillery units had performed 73 combat missions.