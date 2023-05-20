Russian deputy defense minister meets with UN secretary general’s envoy — ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has met with the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for children and armed conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Consultations of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba, who is currently on a visit to the Russian Federation, took place on May 19, 2023. The sides discussed questions of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Earlier, Virginia Gamba met with Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova to discuss various forms of Moscow’s future cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations to defend the rights of minors.

She also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 19 to exchange views on cooperation in the context of preventing grave violations against children in armed conflicts in various regions of the world, including Ukraine.