MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. A law enforcement agency in Zaporozhye has declassified some data on Ukrainian officers that served in the region, an agency representative told reporters on Friday.

The data show that the officers underwent NATO training and were preparing for an armed conflict with Russia even as the Minsk agreements were still in effect, the person said.

The security forces of the Zaporozhye Region came in possession of a large number of personal files of military pilots from the 25th Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, who served in the Zaporozhye Region, he said.

"Their examination revealed interesting facts and trends that indicate the Kiev regime after 2014 pursued a systematic policy for a forced Ukrainification of the Russian-speaking population of the country and preparations for Ukraine to join NATO," the person said.