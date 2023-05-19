Ukrainian forces try to pierce Russian defenses near Artyomovsk daily — official

LUGANSK, May 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces make daily attempts to penetrate the Russian army’s defense lines near the cities of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) and Soledar, Andrei Marochko, Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS on Friday

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops’ attacks in the areas of Soledar and Artyomovsk "are observed every day."

"The only difference is the manpower of the groups that are trying to dislodge our units from their lines and positions," he said. "The numbers vary from platoons to battalion and company tactical groups."

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces’ command was promptly redeploying reserves to Artyomovsk and Chasov Yar, due to a high number of casualties on that frontline.

Artyomovsk was a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass. Fierce fighting is raging in the city. Yan Gagin, an advisor to the DPR head, said earlier that Russian forces had taken control of nearly 90% of the city. However, the situation remains tense. The Ukrainian battlegroup is clinging on to an area in the western part of the city. Russian troops are helping evacuate local residents who remain in the war zone.