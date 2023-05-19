Shipment of Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev goes against int’l norms — security official

SYKTYVKAR, May 19. /TASS/. The West’s shipment of long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine absolutely contradicts international arms standards, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during a meeting in Syktyvkar Friday.

"In order to prolong the conflict and create conditions for Russia’s defeat, NATO states continue to ship over 600 types of weapons and military vehicles to Ukraine. The UK shipped long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles," he said.

Patrushev underscored that such actions absolutely contradict international decisions on arms exports that prohibit weapons from being shipped if it is known in advance that such weapons could be used for genocide, for causing damage to civilian facilities, the civilian population or crimes against humanity.

He also stated that the Anglo-Saxons "oftentimes brazenly used methods of force to get what they wanted and maintain their global dominance, including by destroying the statehood of other countries."

He noted that, after the end of World War II, over 30 states have been bombed by the US.

"However, no one was brought to responsibility for the war crimes committed by NATO servicemen against hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians, and Africans," Patrushev underscored.

In addition, he continued, "no one was held responsible for carrying out the so-called color revolutions on post-Soviet territory, for the attempts to violate the territorial integrity of our county in the Northern Caucasus in the 1990s, for the bloody 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev and the subsequent rise of neo-Nazism, Russophobia and terrorism."

Patrushev also noted that, during the Great Patriotic War, most European states supported Hitler.

"About one million soldiers from Nazi Germany’s allies fought for the Nazi bloc; they ruthlessly killed civilians and destroyed our cities," he said.

"History is repeating itself. Now, the same countries, distorting history, attributing the victory in World War II only to the Americans, the British and French forces, support the newly-minted Ukrainian neo-Nazis and Banderites," the official concluded.