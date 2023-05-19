Over 117,000 individuals enlist in Russian Army since start of year, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Over 117,000 individuals have enlisted in the Russian Army under contract and as volunteers since the beginning of this year, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"According to the Defense Ministry’s data, as a result of measures carried out …, 117,400 individuals were admitted into the ranks of the armed forces under contract and as members of our volunteer formations from January 1 to May 19. Correspondingly, we will proceed from this figure in our further work," the security official said at a meeting on the enlistment for military service under contract.

Medvedev said that today’s meeting would discuss the enlistment of citizens for military service under contract in federal districts and corresponding Russian regions in May this year.

"That is, we will continue what we regularly do with you," the security official said.