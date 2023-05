MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian kamikaze drones were downed in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Tuesday.

"Today, border guards downed Ukrainian kamikaze drones in the Sudzha district. They were stopped right on the border," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, both drones exploded on impact with the ground. Shrapnel damaged an excavator machine parked nearby.