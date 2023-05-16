Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, ammo depots with precision weapons, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive strike against the Ukrainian army’s deployment sites, ammunition, armament and military hardware storage facilities with precision weapons, hitting all the designated targets over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"During the past night, Russian forces delivered a massive strike by air-and seaborne long-range high-precision weapons against the deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, and also against the depots storing ammunition, armament and military hardware delivered from Western countries. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the spokesman said.

Russian forces hit US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev with Kinzhal hypersonic weapon

Russian forces delivered a strike with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile against a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"A high-precision strike by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile system hit a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept seven Storm Shadow missiles

Russian air defense forces intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, three HARM anti-radar missiles and seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses destroy 22 Ukrainian military drones in past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Twenty-two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Topolevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Inzhenernoye and Blagoveshchenka in the Zaporozhye Region and Krynki in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s total losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 60 Ukrainian personnel and four motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize five Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized five Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Timkovka, Masyutovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of five Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 215 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed about 215 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to about 215 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian assault teams continue offensive in western Artyomovsk

Russian assault teams continued their offensive in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued their offensive operations in the western areas of the city of Artyomovsk," the spokesman said.

Units of Russia’s battlegroup South contained enemy forces, shielding the assault teams’ flanks, the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s passageway for troop deployment to Artyomovsk

Russian forces delivered an air strike, destroying a motor passageway near Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic used by the Ukrainian military for sending reinforcements to Artyomovsk, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an air strike destroyed a motor passageway used by the enemy to send reinforcements to Artyomovsk," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian combat aircraft flew nine sorties in the Donetsk area over the past day, the general said.

"The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 74 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces repel ten Ukrainian army attacks near Krasnoye in DPR

Russian forces repelled ten Ukrainian army attacks near Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The tensest situation developed in the area of the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic where units of the 4th motorized infantry brigade repelled ten Ukrainian army attacks in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the fierce battles, Russian forces destroyed over 70 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored personnel carriers, the general said.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the southern battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate 135 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 135 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka, Chervonoye, Belogorye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"In addition, in the area of the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted. The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 135 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 25 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 25 Ukrainian troops, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and five motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian Su-24, Su-25 warplanes in DPR

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber and a Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Ukrainian Air Force Su-24 and Su-25 planes in areas near the settlements of Varvarovka and Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 75 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 75 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 75 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 427 Ukrainian warplanes, 233 helicopters, 4,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 422 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,176 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,828 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,233 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.