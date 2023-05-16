Kremlin strongly condemns Ukraine’s strikes on Belgorod Region — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin strongly condemns Ukraine’s shellings of the territory of the Belgorod Region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"We naturally condemn in the strongest possible way [the shellings of the Belgorod Region by the Ukrainian army]," Peskov said.

Since the start of the special military operation, the Belgorod Region has repeatedly come under fire from Ukraine. Amid the insecurity, a state of emergency has been introduced in a number of border villages in the Belgorod Region. Their residents have been evacuated to other localities in the region.