Russian tech firm testing Marker robot with missile armament

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Specialists of the Android Technics Research and Production Association are carrying out work to fine-tune the use of various types of armament, including missiles, on the Marker robotic platform, Company Executive Director Yevgeny Dudorov told TASS on Tuesday

"Work is underway to fine-tune the technologies of using various solutions, such as the payloads involving small arms, grenade launchers and also such missile armament as Kornet weapons to fight enemy forces," the executive director said.

The use of weapons similar to Kornet anti-tank missile systems that can be employed by robotized platforms will make it possible to save many human lives, he stressed.

"This can also enable us to make serious technological advances and keep our units at a distance from potential enemy forces while equipment can operate in close vicinity to the enemy. In case of counter-battery warfare, only equipment can be damaged while human lives will be saved," Dudorov said.

Head of the Group of Military Advisers and the Tsar Wolves Research and Technical Center Dmitry Rogozin told TASS in late March that the Marker robotic vehicle armed with the Kornet anti-tank missile system would immediately go into serial production after its tests at a Russian proving ground were over.

The Tsar Wolves group head posted a video on his Telegram channel showing the testing of the Marker robot outfitted with four missiles. The slow motion footage shows a Kornet missile hitting a notional enemy’s bunker.

Marker robotic vehicle

The Marker robotic platform was engineered under a joint project of the National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Robotic Elements within the Advanced Research Fund and the Android Technics Research and Production Association. The robotic platform is a building set designed to create future warfare models.

Kornet anti-tank missile system

The Kornet (NATO reporting name: AT-14 Spriggan) is an anti-tank missile system engineered by the Tula-based Shipunov Instrument-Making Design Bureau (part of High Precision Systems Group) and designed to strike tanks and other armored targets, including those outfitted with modern reactive armor. The Kornet anti-tank missile system can engage targets at a distance of 100 meters to 5,500 meters in the daytime and 3,500 meters at night.

Marker robot can be outfitted with steering systems to fight drones

Android Technics specialists are testing various types of steering systems on the Marker robotic platform to fight drones, the company’s executive director said.

"We can outfit it with laser systems and other types of precision guidance equipment to counter drones or some other aircraft," he said.

The Marker can be equipped with its own mount for various types of armament, Dudorov said.

"This can be a separate mount with its turret or we can mount such a system on our optoelectronic sight and use it," he said.