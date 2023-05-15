Ukrainian army using Western weapons to attack densely populated areas — LPR ombudsperson

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using the offensive weapons being supplied by Western countries to attack densely populated areas and civilian infrastructure in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), regional ombudsperson Viktoria Serdyukova said on Monday.

"The city of Lugansk, which is in the rear, has been under attack for three days. The long-range missiles that Western countries are providing to Kiev are being used to conduct attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities and the [LPR’s] densely populated areas. The attacks have left eight people wounded, including six children. Such actions directly violate Article 35 of the 1977 Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which concerns the protection of victims of international armed conflicts (Protocol I), as well as Article 1 of the 1974 Declaration on the Protection of Women and Children in Emergency and Armed Conflict," she wrote on Telegram.