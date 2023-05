MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen near Soledar and Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian losses near Soledar and Artyomovsk over the past day totaled more than 400 servicemen as killed and wounded, 12 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles and D-20 howitzer," he said.