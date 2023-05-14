Russia says its forces hit Ukrainian depots of foreign equipment in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military bases and depots of West-provided weapons in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian forces used long-range high-precision air-launched and sea-launched weapons to inflict a strike in the areas of the Ternopol and Petropavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on Ukrainian military bases and depots of ammunition, weapons and military vehicles that had been supplied by Western countries," he said.

Konashenkov said all the designated targets were hit and the mission was accomplished.