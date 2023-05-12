Russian Pacific Fleet’s commander inspects troop preparedness

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina inspected the preparedness of marine infantry units for the special military operation in Ukraine during his first working trip, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s commander inspected the Bamburovo and Klerk combat training ranges where he first listened to the reports by the heads of the training process and then personally inspected the training sites," the press office said in a statement.

After inspecting the instruction in major types of combat training, the admiral reviewed the conditions for the personnel’s mess, accommodation and recreation. He also personally got convinced in the fulfillment of all the existing requirements for the payment of money allowance to the personnel, it said.

During his working trip, the admiral noted the high level of the troop training, the professionalism of instructors and everyday life conditions. Decisions will shortly be made on problems revealed and the capabilities of troop training at practice ranges will be expanded and improved, the press office said.