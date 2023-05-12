Media reports of chemical weapons use by Ukrainian troops remain unconfirmed — politician

MELITOPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Reports that Ukrainian troops had been using chemical weapons in the Orekhov area in the Zaporozhye Region over the past few days have not been confirmed, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Friday.

Earlier, some media outlets and Telegram channels published information that the Ukrainian armed forces had used chemical weapons in that area.

"I cannot confirm information on the adversary having used chemical weapons, which make people pass out upon inhalation, in the Orekhov area. Neither can any of our guys serving in that area, with whom I was able to get in touch, confirm this information that has been spread over the Internet. Not a single affected person presenting with symptoms of chemical poisoning has requested medical assistance from medical services in the Zaporozhye area in the last two days," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, the last instance of Ukrainian troops using toxic chemical substances in the Zaporozhye area was in April. Then, using drones, Ukrainian forces attempted to spray an unknown substance, after which one Russian serviceman sustained chemical burns.