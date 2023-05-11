Zaporozhye Region’s chief justice survives assassination attempt — governor

MELITOPOL, May 11. /TASS/. An assassination attempt on the Zaporozhye Region’s chief justice was made in the city of Melitopol on Thursday, acting regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"An assassination attempt on the Zaporozhye Region’s chief justice was made today. The justice was not hurt but two of his security guards suffered injuries. They were taken to the hospital and are receiving all the necessary care," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Balitsky, with the help of the chief justice himself, the Zaporozhye Region’s justice system didn’t miss a beat. Courts were able to start considering all kinds of criminal, civil and administrative cases, judges were appointed and the penitentiary system was put into operation.

"The attack is nothing but another attempt by the Kiev Nazis to destabilize the situation in our region and prevent the restoration of peaceful life," the acting governor noted, adding that investigators were working to establish who was involved in the assassination attempt.