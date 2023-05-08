Assault units continue offensive in western parts of Artyomovsk — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Assault units continued an offensive in the western parts of the town of Artyomovsk over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Assault units continued an offensive in the western parts of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Airborne Force provided them with support and engaged Ukrainian units on the flanks," he said.

According to the spokesman, tactical and army aircraft struck enemy units in the areas of Krasny, Bogdanovka, Stupochky and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Aircraft performed five sorties in the area over the past day, and the battlegroup’s artillery carried out 69 firing tasks, Konashenkov said.