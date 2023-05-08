Russian air defense systems destroy 15 drones of Ukrainian forces — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems have destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic, Kirillovka, Petrovskoye, Yegorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region and Pechanovka of the Kherson region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed: 418 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,033 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,764 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 10,059 units of special military vehicles.