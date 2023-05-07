Russian troops destroy command post of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Center

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed the command post of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Center South in the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The command and observation posts of a battalion of the Ukrainian army’s 110th Mechanized Brigade were hit near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the command post of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Center South on the Veliky island in the Kherson Region," he said.