Decision on holding Russia’s main naval parade not made yet — sources

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian Navy and defense industry enterprises have started preparations for the Main Naval Parade, but the final decision to hold it on the Navy Day has not been made yet, two sources in the Russian defense industry and the Russian Defense Ministry have told TASS.

"Preparations for the Main Naval Parade 2023 have begun, but the final decision on holding it is yet to be made," one of them said.

According to the other source, preparations are now "at the stage of planning and drafting the scenario."

"Decision on whether to hold the parade will be made by the officials in charge," he added.

The Day of the Russian Navy is celebrated on the last Sunday of July.