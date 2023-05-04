MAKS 2023 air show to unveil Russian transport drone

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Development and use of unmanned aerial systems will be among key themes of the forthcoming MAKS 2023 International Aviation and Space Salon, air show organizers said on their Telegram channel.

"Creation and application of unmanned aerial systems will become a key topic at the forthcoming 16th MAKS 2023 International Aviation and Space Salon. There will be a global debut of an off-aerodrome transport drone developed by one of leading Russian aircraft producers," organizers said, without giving further details.

"Development of unmanned aerial system has become the main trend of the decade for the domestic aviation industry. Drones enjoy demand in many sectors of the national economy. They are needed to support national security. Russian developers have already created a wide product range and new equipment efforts are intensifying progressively. The MAKS air show will be the venue to demonstrate looking-forward developments and the floor to discuss problems the industry community faces," chief executive of Aviasalon company Alexander Levin said.

The 16th MAKS 2023 air show will be held in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, from July 25 to 30, 2023.