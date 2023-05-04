Russia has right to protect itself from terrorism — Syrian MFA about UAV attack on Kremlin

CAIRO, May 4. /TASS/. Syria strongly condemns Ukraine for attacking the Kremlin with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and considers this incident as a terrorist act, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Syria supports Russia's right to defend itself against such dangerous terrorist attacks and prevent them from happening again," the Foreign Ministry said. "Syria strongly condemns the Ukrainian regime, run by the United States and its allies, for targeting drones at the Kremlin and considers it as irresponsible behavior and a terrorist act."

On May 3, Ukraine attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said. The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual. The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate, the Kremlin’s press service said.