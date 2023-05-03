Sweeping Ukrainian offensive in LPR is unlikely — analyst

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukraine is assembling its forces in the areas of Kremennaya, Kupyansk and Svatovo, but so far is not expected to kick off a sweeping offensive there, Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov, a military analyst in the Lugansk People’s Republic, said on Channel One television on Wednesday.

"There is indeed a concentration of enemy forces and means in the Kremennaya area - the Silver Forest, in the Kupyansk area, from north to south, and the Svatovo area," he said. "But we don't expect a sweeping offensive so far. We don't see it yet."

According to Kiselyov, out of 170 targets identified by the Battlegroup Center over the past day, 120 were hit. They are depots, and clusters of equipment and personnel.

"Vehicles are also struggling to move about these days because the torrential rains have done their job. And it is now simply impossible to move unnoticed," the analyst said.

He said Ukrainian forces continue to assemble equipment and personnel, in particular in the area of Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

"So we, knowing in advance where they will be, will rub them out bit by bit," Kiselyov said.