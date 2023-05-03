OPCW says destruction of world’s chemical weapons stockpiles to be completed in few weeks

NOOTDORP /the Netherlands/, May 3. /TASS/. The process of destruction of the entire declared chemical weapons stockpiles will end in the next few weeks, Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias said on Wednesday.

"More than 70,000 [tons] of the most dangerous poisons have been destroyed under the supervision of the inspectors of the OPCW," he pointed out, "The little remnant in the United States, it will be destroyed in the next few weeks." "That will mark the end of the destruction of all the chemical weapons in the world," Arias noted.

Russia, which had a stockpile of about 40,000 tons, completed the destruction of its chemical weapons stockpile ahead of schedule in 2017. The OPCW has confirmed this fact.