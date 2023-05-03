Russian Foreign Ministry to hand Cypriot envoy demand for security of overseas facilities

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s demand for the security of its overseas facilities will be conveyed to Cypriot Ambassador to Moscow Kypros Giorgallis at the Foreign Ministry later today, Maria Zakharova, ministry spokeswoman, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Cypriot ambassador to our country will visit the Foreign Ministry today. Russia’s demand for the security of Russian overseas facilities will be conveyed to him," she pointed out, commenting on a fire at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Cyprus.

The fire broke out on April 26. According to eyewitnesses, the building’s wall and roof caught fire after two loud explosions were heard on the center’s premises. All visitors were immediately evacuated. The blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties but the building suffered significant damage. However, the Russian Center for Science and Culture continues to operate.

The Cypriot authorities said that there was no evidence of a criminal act against the Russian center. They also promised that the Russian embassy would be officially informed of the final outcome of an investigation into the incident.

Zakharova noted earlier that Moscow expected the Cypriot authorities to provide proper protection to and ensure the inviolability of Russia’s diplomatic facilities in the country.