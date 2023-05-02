Bad weather not allowing Kiev to launch counteroffensive — Ukrainian envoy

LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. Weather conditions are not conducive for Ukrainian troops to launch a counteroffensive, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristaiko told the Sky News television channel on Tuesday.

"First of all, we're not signaling the Russians when we're starting and second, the weather so far is not allowing the tanks to move", the Ukrainian ambassador said, citing muddy conditions as a restricting factor.

The New York Times reported on April 25, citing the Pentagon’s classified documents leaked into the Internet and US intelligence data that Ukrainian troops planned to launch their counteroffensive in the southern direction next month. As the paper pointed out, Ukraine was set to prepare 12 combat brigades of about 4,000 soldiers each.