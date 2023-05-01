Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops near Kalinovka, Chasov Yar in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The southern battlegroup supported by aviation and artillery struck manpower and equipment of the enemy near Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Nikolayevka and Stupochka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"The strikes of operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the southern battlegroup destroyed the enemy’s manpower and equipment near the settlements of Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Nikolayevka and Stupochka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past day in this area the aviation made 6 sorties. The group’s artillery performed 64 fire missions," Konashenkov said.