MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminated four groups of Ukrainian saboteurs near Kupyansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky.

"Over the past day, Battlegroup West soldiers uncovered and destroyed four groups of enemy saboteurs from the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades and disrupted three attempts at rotation by Ukrainian units on the front lines near the localities of Kamenka, Kislovka and Stelmakhovka in the Kupyansk area," Zybinsky said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website on Monday.

In the same direction, 11 enemy observation posts and a logistics depot were also destroyed, with 20 Ukrainian soldiers and five special vehicles being wiped out, Zybinsky reported.

According to him, four Furia unmanned aerial vehicles were downed by air defenses, and another three drones were knocked out with the use of anti-drone weapons.

The enemy’s D-20 howitzer and two mortar crews were eliminated in Russian artillery fire, Zybinsky said.