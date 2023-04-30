Russian forces eliminate two Ukrainian strongholds near Belogorovka, LPR

DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian armed forces strongholds and eliminated up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, battlegroup "South" command told TASS Sunday.

"Successful actions of the Southern battlegroup eliminated two Ukrainian armed forces strongholds near Belogorovka, LPR. Massive use of field and rocket artillery made it possible to eliminate up to 20 defending Ukrainian soldiers on occupied positions," the battlegroup representative said.

On Saturday, the media reported that Russian forces eliminated over 30 enemy soldiers near Belogorovka and occupied a stronghold.