Russian forces advance 100-150 meters in Artyomovsk — PMC Wagner founder

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The PMC Wagner forces have advanced 100-150 meters in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) on Saturday, so the Ukrainian armed forces have control over the remaining 2.98 square kilometers of the city, PMC Wagner founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday.

"Today, the units of the PMC Wagner have advanced 100-150 meters, so the enemy has control over 2.98 square kilometers of Bakhmut’s territory," Prigozhin said as cited by his press office on its Telegram channel.

Artyomovsk has been a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian military grouping in Donbass. Yan Gagin, an advisor to DPR head, told TASS on April 18 that Russia’s forces had taken control of nearly 90% of Artyomovsk. Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said that Russian forces had advanced in the city’s northwestern and western parts but the situation in Artyomovsk remained tense.