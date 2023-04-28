FSB detains teenager for plotting arson at electricity facility in Kaluga region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 17-year-old man who planned to set fire to a local electricity substation in the Kaluga region, the FSB press center said on Friday.

"An act of sabotage at an energy system facility was prevented in the Kaluga region. A neo-Nazi supporter, a Russian national born in 2006, who intended to commit arson at an electricity substation, was detained," it said.

Three makeshift incendiary devices along with manuals for making such devices were seized from a cache organized by the young man.

A criminal case on charges of plotting an act of sabotage (part 1 of article 30, part 1 of article 281 of the Russian Criminal Code) was opened.