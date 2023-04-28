Russia to step up cooperation with Indonesia on information security — MFA

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia will step up cooperation on security issues in information and communication technologies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The two countries held consultations in Moscow on April 27 on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum open ended study group on confidence building measures to reduce the risk of conflict stemming from the use of information and communication technologies.

"The consultations demonstrated the harmony of approaches of Russia and Indonesia to ensuring international information security. The focus is on enhancing coordination and harmony of positions in the UN: within its Open-ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2021-2025 and the UN Ad Hoc Committee to elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes," the ministry said.

The diplomats also pointed out that the talks confirmed the high level of contacts between Russia and Indonesia "as acting co-chairs in the mechanism of the ASEAN Regional Forum inter-sessional meeting on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies." "The sides pointed to the intention to strengthen cooperation on regional platforms and promote the development of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue on international information security," the ministry added.

In addition, during the consultations, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in accordance with the Moscow-Jakarta agreement on cooperation in international information security of December 14, 2021. "The sides agreed to increase mutual contacts with the participation of interested agencies through bilateral channels and international platforms," the diplomats said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the delegations were headed by the heads of relevant departments of the Russian and Indonesian foreign ministries. In addition, the event was attended by experts from the concerned public authorities of the two countries.