Damage done by Ukrainian drones during April 12 attack on ZNPP repaired — official

MELITOPOL, April 28. /TASS/. Windows of the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), shattered during a Ukrainian drone attack on April 12, have been repaired, said Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the chief executive of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator.

"Windows in the turbine hall have been fixed with glass panels and chipboard sheets," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electrical power in Ukraine. The ZNPP consists of six power units and since 1996 had operated as a detached unit of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company, controlled by Kiev.

In March 2022, the ZNPP came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the premises of the plant itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Earlier, Karchaa said windows in the turbine building of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) were smashed on April 12, as a result of continuous attacks of Ukrainian attack drones. Vladimir Rogov, who heads the We Are Together With Russia movement, said later that Russian troops protecting the station had shot down more than 70 drones on April 22.