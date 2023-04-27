Rotation of IAEA inspectors at Zaporozhye NPP slated for April 27

MELITOPOL, April 27. /TASS/. A scheduled rotation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is set to take place later in the day, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS on Thursday.

"The rotation of the IAEA inspectors will take place today. Three of them [members of the IAEA’s onsite delegation - TASS] are departing and two will arrive - an Australian [national] and a Slovak [national]," he said.

According to Karchaa, both groups of IAEA monitors would be escorted by a representative of the UN Department of Security and Safety.