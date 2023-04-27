DPR leader reports successes of Russian forces amid Ukrainian attempts to counterattack

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been making sporadic attempts at a counteroffensive in the Ugledar area, but Russian forces are making some progress, too, the acting leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Thursday.

"The [situation in the] Ugledar area remains tense; the enemy has been making sporadic attempts to counterattack in the effort to improve their positions, <…> but our units have been advancing anyway," he told Rossiya-24 television.

Also, Pushilin praised the work of Russian aviation to eliminate the enemy’s strongholds. "The situation remains tense, but it is fully under control," he reiterated.

Located southwest of Donetsk, Ugledar is a major logistics hub for supplies to Ukrainian units along the Maryinka direction, where Donetsk has been attacked from. Russian forces have already consolidated in the southern and eastern areas of Ugledar.