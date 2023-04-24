Russian presidential spokesman confirms his son participated in special military operation

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that his son, Nikolay, has in fact taken part in the special military operation in Ukraine, but refused to disclose any details.

Earlier, the founder of Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Peskov's son had served in Wagner’s artillery as a loader on a transport and loading vehicle for the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

"First, he had served in the [Russian] Armed Forces. He fulfilled his constitutional duty. Now he has made this decision. He is an adult. It is true that he took part in the special military operation. I would prefer not to say anything else. It has nothing to do with my job," Peskov said in response to questions about whether his son had actually served in a PMC and why he had chosen not to re-enlist in the Armed Forces.

Prigozhin said that Nikolay Peskov had spent about six months in the special military operation zone and had displayed courage and heroism.