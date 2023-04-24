Ukrainians building new pontoon bridges in Krasny Liman area — LPR officer

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian units have been setting up pontoon bridges across the Seversky Donets River in the Krasny Liman sector of the front line, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, told TASS on Monday.

"New pontoon bridges across the Seversky Donets River have been discovered near Zakotnoye, Platonovka and Dronovka. Those are of varying capacities and functions," he said, citing Russian recon data.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops used both standard engineering tools and available materials for building them. Also, the Ukrainians have set up guard posts near river crossings, the officer added.