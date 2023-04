MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems of the Russian Battlegroup Center hit several strongholds of the Ukrainian army over 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, crews of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems launched a fire attack against Ukraine’s army strongholds," Savchuk said.

A crew of the Strela-10 air defense missile system also destroyed a Leleka-100 type drone.