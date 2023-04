MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen and a D-20 howitzer in the Kherson area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"More than 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson area as a result of the shelling," Konashenkov said.