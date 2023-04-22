Russian forces intercept 10 HIMARS, Uragan rockets — top brass

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces intercepted 10 rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian armed forces during the special operation in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The air defense systems intercepted ten rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. In addition, five Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Novokrasnyanka, Golikovo, Rubezhnoye of the Luhansk People's Republic, Removka of the Zaporozhye Region and Staromlynovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

According to the top brass, a total of 411 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,787 drones, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,787 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,092 multiple rocket launchers, 4,638 field artillery and mortar guns, and 9,668 special military vehicle vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.