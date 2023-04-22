Ukrainian forces lose over 65 servicemen in a day in Krasny Liman area — top brass

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed more than 65 Ukrainian servicemen and a D-30 howitzer in the Krasny Liman area over day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

According to him, assault and army aviation, as well as artillery fire and heavy firing systems of the the battlegroup Center struck enemy units in the areas of Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People's Republic and Serebryanka of the Donetsk People's Republic. "More than 65 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction over day," Konashenkov said.

He also informed that the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed near the Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic.