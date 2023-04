MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 60 Ukrainian servicemen and US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar in the Kupyansk area over day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

