Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian ammunition depots in DPR

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 95th airborne assault brigade near the village of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as a rocket and artillery ammunition depot near the village of Konstantinovka, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

