MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian assault units in the past 24 hours have liberated three districts in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk area, three districts in the western part of Artyomovsk have been liberated by assault units over the past 24 hours," he said.

According to Konashenkov, airborne troops restrained Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the assault units.