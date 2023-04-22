Top brass: Up to 255 Ukrainian servicemen, mercenaries eliminated in Donetsk area over day

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Up to 255 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries have been wiped out in the Donetsk area over day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Up to 255 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles, ten vehicles, a Grad MLRS, as well as two D-20 howitzers were destroyed in this (Donetsk - TASS commentary) direction over the day," he said at a briefing on the progress of the special military operation.