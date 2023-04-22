Russian units suppress actions of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in DPR

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic have suppressed the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The actions of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were suppressed near the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov said.

"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, artillery fire of the battlegroup East defeated Ukrainian units in the areas of Ugledar, Vremyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Belogorye of the Zaporozhye Region. "During the day, the enemy losses in these directions amounted to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer," Konashenkov said.