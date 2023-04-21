Missile arms race growing out of control — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The arms race in missile technologies is getting out of hand, Grigory Mashkov, Ambassador at Large for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an article of his published by the International Affairs journal on Friday.

"In fact, we are witnessing a missile arms race whose consequences are unpredictable. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in upgrading missile technologies. This process is growing uncontrollable," he said.

As the diplomat emphasized, the situation with missile risks and threats to national security is going from bad to worse.

"The bilateral legal instruments between Russia and the United States have mostly been dismantled. The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) was terminated back in 2002, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) in August 2019. The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty), which expires on February 5, 2026, is on the verge of collapse. Russia suspended it due to certain new developments," Mashkov said.