US wants to strip China of right to development, maintain global hegemony — China’s MFA

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. The US is seeking to strip China of its right to development to maintain its own hegemony on the global stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

He made the statement at a news conference, commenting on Washington’s potential plans to curb investments by US companies in key sectors of China’s economy.

"The United States got used to politicizing, instrumentalizing and militarizing economic, trade and technological issues under the guise of national security," Wang Wenbin said. "The true goal of the United States is to deprive China of its right to development, maintain its hegemony and defend its interests."

He added that Beijing strongly opposes restrictions from Washington.

Wang Wenbin said that the US is engaged in blatant economic coercion, seriously violating the principles of market economy and fair competition. Such restrictions on the part of Washington undermine the stability of global logistics and production chains, harming the whole world, Wang Wenbin said.

On Tuesday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the United States may announce unprecedented restrictions on American investment in China at the end of April in order to contain Beijing's technological and military ascent.