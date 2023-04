MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have registered a ceasefire vilation in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin, published late on Thursday.

"A ceasefire violation was registered in the Martuni district. There were no casualties," the ministry said.

"The Russian peacekeepers’ command is investigating the incident, jointly with the Azerbaijani and the Armenian side," the bulletin said.