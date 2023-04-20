Acts of sabotage by Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye Region less frequent

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The number of acts of sabotage by Ukraine’s armed forces in the Zaporozhye Region has been down to one a month, which has allowed to reduce the curfew in the region, the acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, has said.

"I have issued an order to revise curfew hours," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, recalling that today the curfew would last from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Moscow time. Balitsky explained that the length of the solar day had increased, spring field work had to be done on the farms and in the intensity of sabotage in the region had eased.

"The situation is stabilizing. The enemy cannot operate as before. I mean the sabotage and reconnaissance groups that staged explosions. This situation is easing. I can't say that it is completely over, but whereas before the intensity was greater, once a week, now not more than once a month," he said.

Balitsky's decree to reduce the curfew was published on April 14. This regime was introduced in Melitopol and Berdyansk, as well as in a number of communities and districts. The new curfew rules do not apply to Energodar, as well as Vasilyevka and Pologov districts. Previously, the curfew lasted from 9:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. Moscow time.